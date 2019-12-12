COD

Does right to bear arms outweigh right to life?

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I’m picturing outstretched hands, right and left, as if there is a balance scale weighing the essential rights.

Is the right to life more sacrosanct than the right to bear arms?

Is a choice knowingly given to the person whose life is at risk? That is, before the trigger is pulled, is the target asked the question: Is your life less important than my right to this gun?

It should be clear how this writer would answer these questions. Reasonable background checks and reasonable limitations will help to balance the rights.

Until that reasonableness is codified, one right has a thumb on the balance scale.

Richard Barnes.

Midlothian.

