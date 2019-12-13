Don’t wait for a crisis
to donate blood
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In the wake of the shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola, an RTD editorial remarked that “scores of service members came to donate” blood. Once again, a mass shooting was upon us. Normally, things were slow at the OneBlood donation center in Pensacola. After the shooting, they were so overwhelmed that all the employees starting helping. What a shame. Why can’t they always be overwhelmed?
The need for blood is never-ending, and too often always needed in times of crisis. I am a Red Cross volunteer working at various donation centers in the Richmond area. With a few exceptions, activity at these centers is relatively slow as staff and volunteers wait for people to come to donate. Blood is our “life blood.” The percentage of people who donate on a regular basis varies from 3% to 5% of the population. That is unacceptable.
The blood donation process is such an easy one (a little prick in your arm), fairly quick for regular donations and so very desperately needed. It is my hope that somehow this could change. Refreshments always are available, and some donation centers have giveaways to thank blood donors.
It is my hope that somehow an increase in regular donations could occur. It’s just too easy and needed to ignore.
June Hoye.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.