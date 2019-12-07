Fellow correspondent remembers Mildred Allen
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
We lost another treasure on Nov. 21. Mildred Allen, a longtime contributor to Letters to the Editor, passed from this existence. She will, no doubt, be missed by many. More than a decade ago, I wrote a Letter to the Editor that was published in The Times-Dispatch. Several days later I received a letter in the mail from Mildred thanking me for writing the letter and agreeing, for the most part, with my thoughts. We exchanged letters for some time and then moved on to emails.
The more I learned about Mildred, the more I realized she was a very special individual. Through our correspondence I learned of her military service as a member of the Women’s Army Corps in WWII, her efforts to bring awareness to the contribution women could make toward helping defeat the Axis powers, and her family, which she loved dearly.
Over the years I came to look forward to and appreciate letters from Mildred. She always was supportive of my letters to the Opinions pages and offered constructive criticism. I met her twice at Correspondent of the Year gatherings at The Times-Dispatch. She was as gracious and pleasant to meet in public as her letters had implied.
Although she held very strong views about life and living, Mildred was never antagonistic, mean or cruel in conveying how she felt, something that is sorely missing in the public arena these days. Mildred made sure you understood her, but she then made sure you knew that your viewpoint, even if she disagreed with it, needed to be heard as well.
With Mildred’s passing we lose one more commonsense voice among an ever deafening din of nonsense and hatred. We will miss you, Mildred.
Jim Lankford.
Glen Allen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.