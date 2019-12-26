Funding will aid search for Alzheimer’s cure
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Thanks to Rep A. Donald McEachin and other members of Congress for supporting the fiscal year 2020 Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies appropriations package. This bill includes an increase of $350 million for Alzheimer’s and dementia research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), bringing total annual research funding to more than $2.8 billion and including $10 million in the appropriations package to implement the first year of the Building our Largest Dementia Infrastructure for Alzheimer’s Act to further address public health concerns.
I lost Mom to Alzheimer’s in 2011 after a 13-year struggle that included more than nine years in a continuing care facility in Chesterfield County; I lost Dad to Parkinson’s disease and colon cancer in 1977. While the care they received at that time was leading edge, there is much more to accomplish to vanquish all forms of dementia.
Together, these FY2020 appropriations help to support the Alzheimer’s Association’s vision of a world without Alzheimer’s and dementia. Now the most expensive disease in the United States, with a total cost to taxpayers of $290 billion in 2019, there are more than 5 million Americans with Alzheimer’s today, and more than three times that many are projected in 2050. Added to that are more than 16 million caregivers currently providing unpaid care.
Keep this vision a top priority in the next decade — the first survivor is among us:
- Advance research for Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia;
- Provide and enhance care and support to patients, caregivers and others impacted; and,
- Reduce the risk through promotion of brain health, preventative well-care annual checkups covered by Medicare and a healthy, active and social lifestyle.
If you need more information, please call the Alzheimer’s Association toll-free at 800-272-3900.
Steve Rhodes,
Alzheimer’s Volunteer Ambassador.Richmond.
Good letter, Mr Rhodes. With medical sciences finding new cures for (and causes of) myriad problems, and medical technologies making strides on a regular basis it is only a matter of time before we learn to deal better with all kinds of dementia.
To do that, however, we can’t take our eye off the ball. Thank you, Representative McEachin.
