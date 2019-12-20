COD

Holiday light displays

brighten winter nights

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wish to extend my gratitude to all those in the metropolitan area who take the time and effort to create holiday light displays. This is a neighborly gesture that crosses all divides. While the vast majority are Christmas decorations, children of all faiths have shared with me their excitement and enjoyment of evening drives to view the lights. A special thank you to those whose window candles light the darkness of winter. As a child, it was always my job to plug in all the candles, and I took a particular pride in Richmond being called the “City of Candlelight.”

May each of us strive to shine a light. Merry Christmas ... and happy holidays to all.

Sheri Clark.

Richmond.

