Holiday light displays
brighten winter nights
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I wish to extend my gratitude to all those in the metropolitan area who take the time and effort to create holiday light displays. This is a neighborly gesture that crosses all divides. While the vast majority are Christmas decorations, children of all faiths have shared with me their excitement and enjoyment of evening drives to view the lights. A special thank you to those whose window candles light the darkness of winter. As a child, it was always my job to plug in all the candles, and I took a particular pride in Richmond being called the “City of Candlelight.”
May each of us strive to shine a light. Merry Christmas ... and happy holidays to all.
Sheri Clark.
Richmond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.