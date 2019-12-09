Labor law changes might hurt college instructors
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Among recent discussions on these pages of Virginia’s right-to-work law, few have addressed its impact and that of associated labor laws in Virginia on instructors in higher education.
A provision in the Code of Virginia says that the right to work of any employee “shall not be abridged on account of membership or non-membership in any labor union.” Another provision specifies that the commonwealth does not negotiate with its employees via collective bargaining, and that any employee who participates in a strike automatically will be terminated and made ineligible for rehire for the next 12 months.
In 2010, instructors in higher education in the Richmond area saw their hours reduced to part-time or just under full-time status as state-funded institutions of higher learning circumvented their newly mandated responsibility for full-time employees’ health care. This hit humanities departments particularly hard. Many instructors left their careers in academia, or left Virginia.
This might not have been necessary had instructors taken advantage of their rights. Chapter 23 of the Code of Virginia requires state higher educational institutions to “encourage the resolution of employment-related … complaints.” Under Chapter 2, employees should be able to discuss negotiating tactics for better working conditions without fear of retaliation.
It would be good to see university instructors take advantage of their right, under Title 40.1-57.3, to form “associations for the purpose of promoting their interests before the employing agency.” I urge credentialed academics to associate and also to join New Faculty Majority. We owe it to ourselves to ask for fair compensation and professional respect in a collaborative environment. The “wealth” in “commonwealth” should mean “value,” not just money.
Ann Bayliss.
Manakin-Sabot.
Ann Bayliss …. you live in a free country (at least it still is for now).
You want to have some fat, cigar (now hemp) smoking guy doing your talking for you, join a union ….. but if you do not want to join a union, feel blessed you are not forced to. Hallelujah, and period.
Spoken like a spoiled rich kid living off his parent's money... Normal for the Checker Eater... Checker-Mate... ~~~ Bob
Bayliss make an excellent point. Instructors in higher education (the teachers who are not in tenure track positions) are overworked and underpaid, and should be protected by organizations or unions, and probably the state government as well. Union membership for tenured or tenure track positions are a different matter, and I have never been a fan of such arrangements. There are too many individual situations to be considered to make one-size-fits-all bargaining the answer. But adjunct faculty need to be protected, one way or the other. Kudos to Bayliss.
Norbert Mayr - Adjunct faculty is a very heterogeneous group. Some are exploited, some aren't. Their use in large numbers for teaching is a fairly recent phenomenon, largely an attempt for public universities to maintain their educational commitments in the face of decreasing public funding.
During most of my career (1961 to 2013), they fell into two groups. One was junior faculty entirely supported by research grants to senior professors. They typically used the position.to build a resume, then left to take tenure track positions. The second group was mostly local professionals and semi-professionals who enjoyed teaching for a few hours a week, often receiving little or no compensation.
During the last few decades, universities have used as many adjuncts for instruction as their accrediting agencies would tolerate and paying them as little as possible. They are seriously exploited, and their compensation is a small fraction of what tenure track faculty receive. It's hard to know whether this is a long term situation. My guess is that their numbers will fall dramatically over the next few decades as they are replaced by on-line courses taught by tenure track faculty.
Most "instructors" in "academia" are adjunct and being exploited... That's not just Virginia... That's every where... ~~~ Bob
Ann Bayliss - Academic faculty are unionized in many states, and I've had mixed feelings about it for as long as I can remember. Collective bargaining protects the weakest faculty, but limits the bargaining power of the rest. The difference was more lopsided when faculty had the upper hand (more positions chasing a limited supply of high quality faculty), a situation that's changed dramatically in the past 30 years or so.
Once again............Steve Price for the win!
