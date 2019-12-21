Life sentence might not
prevent further murders
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The death penalty cannot bring back murder victims, but neither can life imprisonment. But it does prevent killers from repeating their offenses, and the death penalty is the only punishment that can guarantee that. Robert Gleason, for example, already was serving a life sentence for murdering a truck driver in 2007. While incarcerated at the maximum security Wallens Ridge State Prison, Gleason murdered his cellmate. He was soon transferred to the Red Onion supermax prison. How did that go? Gleason strangled a fellow inmate in the exercise yard. After recognizing that Gleason would remain a threat as long as he was alive, a jury sentenced him to death in 2011. Had he not been executed in 2013, there is absolutely no question that he would have continued committing murders. Had Gleason been executed for the 2007 murderer of the truck driver, two people would still be alive. So, without the death penalty, what’s to stop another Robert Gleason? How many prison guards, other inmates or innocent people are we willing to sacrifice before we decide to execute their murderer?
Daniel Garcia.
McLean.
Talk about "not bringing back"... How about innocent people being murdered by the state... It has happened more than we want to admit... ~~~ Bob
