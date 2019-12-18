New monument could help city move forward
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am finally glad that a good idea has come to Richmond. The name of Monument Avenue is not “Confederate Avenue.” Yes, there are monuments of white generals, etc., but why take them down? The suggestion of creating a monument to the 14 Medal of Honor recipients from a U.S. Colored Troops regiment of the Union Army who gave their lives sounds great.
Nothing can be fixed by continually looking back; things can improve only by moving forward. Can we all do that?
Joyce Jones.
McKenney.
