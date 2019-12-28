New Year’s resolution is to focus on faith
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The start of 2020 is coming.
What are your plans for it? Do you spend time with family on New Year’s Eve? Celebrate with a feast?
I don’t know about you, but I look forward to these two days every year.
A tradition I do on New Year’s Day is to go to the mosque and pray for a good year. Everyone in my household wakes up early in the morning so we can get there on time for the prayers.
I like the idea of spending quality time with family, too. We pay extra attention to prayers and hope for good health for everyone.
A common thing everyone does on New Year’s Day is to write New Year’s resolutions. Lots of them are “eat healthier,” “diet,” or “be cleaner.” Be honest, lots of people “forget” these resolutions or don’t have the motivation to do them.
Instead of eating healthier or dieting, we sit on the couch and eat chocolate and chips all day.
And instead of being cleaner, we put off the work for “later.”
A tip is to pick things that are easier to accomplish and to actually put effort into doing them. One of mine is to become more religious.
And I am going to do my best to accomplish that goal. So, have a good time with family and friends this New Year’s Day. Happy holidays and a very Happy New Year to everyone.
Elham Mahmood.
Woodbridge.
