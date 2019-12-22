Past practices collide
with today’s regulations
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Treatment of coal fly ash has been an issue for years. For many of those years, coal fly ash went out the stack and was distributed over the country side. Then regulators required electrostatic precipitators and bag houses to collect the fly ash but provided no regulations for what to do with the collected ash. Utilities resorted to ash piles. Regulators objected because of airborne ash particles, so ash ponds became the norm. The State Corporation Commission approved these required changes. Capital costs for the changes were added to the rate base and higher operating costs were passed onto current customers. Now there are regulations regarding ash ponds and ground water. The magnitude of the cure might be higher but the precedent has been set.
Utilities are regulated monopolies. As such they have an obligation to serve their customers; and they cannot unilaterally raise rates or dump customers. Investors have a ceiling on their return in exchange for protection from events beyond the utility’s control, such as regulatory changes. What Dominion Energy did with coal ash was standard industry practice. As a result, under today’s regulations, all past customers paid far too little for their coal-generated electricity. Placing this burden on current investors might feel good to current customers, but investors would depart for greener pastures, which could prevent Dominion from raising the capital for future projects. Is it fair to current customers? Perhaps not, but the alternative could be far worse.
David Hostetler.
Midlothian.
Perhaps it's time consider installing solar panels on the roof with he average-sized installation in the U.S. usually range from $10,836 to $14,196 after solar tax credits.
https://news.energysage.com/how-much-does-the-average-solar-panel-installation-cost-in-the-u-s/
