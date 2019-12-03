Pitts shines a light
on shameful actions
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Leonard Pitts’ words from his recent op-ed column bear repeating: “The evil ... done in our name ... depends for its success on our willingness to watch in compliant silence.” Pitts reminds us that while we bask in the season of light, the evils at the border persist. Children in cages and toddlers torn from the arms of their parents no longer dominate the news, but their situation is unchanged. History warns us of what compliant silence might bring, i.e., an autocrat on an insane quest to rid his country of what he perceives as its demons. The Trump administration and its followers would have us believe that refugees are destructive to our nation, the way Hitler blamed the Jews for Germany’s ills. Those who demonize refugees have forgotten that immigrants founded this nation, and they would erase the promise of the Statue of Liberty, to welcome to this land of freedom the tired, the poor, the homeless, and yes, the refugees, yearning to be free. Even the Scriptures, to which many on the right ostensibly subscribe, mandate welcoming the stranger, not caging him. I take heart, when I read one of Pitts’ columns, because he breaks the compliant silence of which many of us are guilty. He is a beacon of light in the darkness of our present time and on our editorial pages. Thank goodness for Leonard Pitts.
Mary Graham-Landau.
Richmond.
