Praising unsung heroes of hospital cleanliness

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a volunteer in several area hospitals, I’d like to recognize a group of hospital employees who often go unnoticed. They are the workers in the environmental services/housekeeping departments who work hard to keep our hospitals clean. They pull trash, clean the restrooms and keep the floors clean of spills, trash and other things I won’t mention. More importantly, they ensure clean operating rooms and also clean patient rooms after discharge to ensure a clean and germ-free environment for the next patient. This is just a small sampling of what these individuals do. Thanks to my friends Glenn and Tina and to all the important individuals who keep our hospitals clean.

Joseph Shocket.

Chester.

