Reader smells whiff of doom in rosy arena plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Navy Hill Development Advisory Commission is to be commended for its hard work in vetting the $1.5 billion coliseum plan endorsed by Mayor Levar Stoney.
The commission determined that the proposal is not a sound and reasonable public investment.
I think that we all would agree that it would be foolish for someone to take out a 30-year mortgage on a home to bet on a horse at the racetrack based on a rosy tip.
The mayor has received such a rosy tip: The NH District Corp. says that if the city mortgages the future revenue from most of its downtown for the next 30 years, it just might pay off.
It is wise to never bet more than one can afford to lose, and the city can ill afford to lose the increase in revenue from real estate taxes on 80 prime blocks of downtown for the next 30 years.
The city’s current coliseum is little more than 30 years old and is described as a useless relic.
Yet, according to rosy projections for the new coliseum, it is expected to generate more than $10 billion in new income through the next 30 years without any repairs or upgrades. This is an absurdly rosy picture.
The city taxpayers would be “chumps” to accept the rosy projections for coliseum revenue based on inflated figures while accepting the developer’s gloomy, low-ball value of the highly desirable city-owned land near Virginia Commonwealth University’s medical campus.
The Navy Hill proposal would starve city schools and other city services for the next two generations for the unreasonable financial projections cited by the advisory commission.
Charles Pool.
Richmond.
