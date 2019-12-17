Screening delay brings better airport security
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If you or your luggage are pulled aside at the airport for additional security screening, the reaction often is negative. Visions of delays, mussed clothes and inconvenience dance in your head.
Instead, I suggest you look the Transportation Security Administration agent in the eye and say politely, “That’s OK. The better you do your job, the happier I am.”
It’s true, and you will have made it a better day for the TSA agent, yourself and the passengers who follow.
Chet Wade.
Glen Allen.
