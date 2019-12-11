Second Amendment
resolution isn’t wise
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am writing in response to the Powhatan Board of Supervisors vote approving a resolution to declare Powhatan a Second Amendment sanctuary jurisdiction. I support the Second Amendment, but I oppose this resolution on its substance and on the procedural precedent it sets for Powhatan leaders and citizens. The great majority of public comment very strongly supported Second Amendment sanctuary status. However, I heard little or no description of proposed General Assembly legislation in question. During the public comments period, I did not hear one concrete example of how law-abiding gun-owning Powhatan citizens were going to lose their guns, as repeatedly alleged. Universal background checks and so-called “red flag” laws are designed only to keep guns away from criminals and those deemed a threat to themselves or others, not taking guns away from law-abiding citizens.
Supervisors David Williams and Carson Tucker were correct in asking the questions about the legal basis of sanctuary status and implications for failure to enforce specific state laws in Powhatan County. They rightfully asked for time before the vote to check with the sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney to determine the potential legal liabilities for leaders as well as Powhatan County itself in refusing to enforce state law. The majority of the board did not heed their advice to wait for this information. Time will tell whether the effect of this resolution passage is an exercise in advocacy for the Second Amendment without legal grounding, or whether Powhatan and other like-minded counties can actually refuse to enforce selected laws passed by the Virginia General Assembly. I respectfully assert that the latter option is not legal, not likely and not wise.
Mike Asip.
Powhatan.
This is hysteria by the gun loons...Virginia's AG has declared that these statements as having zero legal bearing....
I hope no one ever puts Mike on a Red Flag list - then he'll see rights violated.
But since he brought it up, let's stipulate that there are already sanctuary's for predators / terrorists and homicidal misfits... they're called GFZ's.
