COD

Small changes add up to improve communities

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I was thrilled to see good news on the front page of the Monday Times-Dispatch. Asia Goode is a teenager who is working to improve her neighborhood and the health of its residents. Regine Nozice Archer has developed a large and profitable company in a small Virginia town. One teenager, one senior citizen. No one can change the entire world, but everyone can change a little bit of it. I call people like these “drops in the bucket” because a bucket is filled one drop at a time. It is wonderful to see people like this as front-page news.

Katherine Harris.

Manakin-Sabot.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription