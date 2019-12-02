Small changes add up to improve communities
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I was thrilled to see good news on the front page of the Monday Times-Dispatch. Asia Goode is a teenager who is working to improve her neighborhood and the health of its residents. Regine Nozice Archer has developed a large and profitable company in a small Virginia town. One teenager, one senior citizen. No one can change the entire world, but everyone can change a little bit of it. I call people like these “drops in the bucket” because a bucket is filled one drop at a time. It is wonderful to see people like this as front-page news.
Katherine Harris.
Manakin-Sabot.
