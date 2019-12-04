COD

Theatergoers should put their litter in trash cans

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It seems that we Richmonders have become slobs.

The aftermath of a recent performance of “Hamilton” looked like the scene depicted in the Byrd Theatre’s iconic trash commercial (“Litter ... in the aisles, beneath your seat, in the bathrooms...”). Wine cups, beer cans, popcorn and candy wrappers were strewn throughout the aisles, although ample trash and recycling receptacles were readily available. (“Ewww. Sick.”) This trash should not be in the Altria Theater (“or anywhere else”). Please pick up after yourself.

Susan Creasey.

Richmond.

