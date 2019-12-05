Lighting upgrade needed for annual illumination
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
With the Grand Illumination getting a new name and moving this year to Kanawha Plaza and the remarkable growth of downtown residential, new restaurants and our growing skyline on both banks of the James River, I would love to see an upgrade in our holiday lighting to reflect the evolving technical possibilities now available to us. It’s time for those tired old white (likely incandescent/too many burned out) light strings that have been run along the vertical and horizontal edges of our main downtown office buildings for decades to go.
Boring. The upward projection of colored flood lighting on the facades of these structures would be far more aesthetically pleasing, and would be much easier to change up and maintain. Think of the upper floors of the Empire State Building. As a new downtown resident who’s lived in RVA since the 1960s, I’m so enthusiastic about calling our exciting city center home. A little holiday magic in the lighting department would make such a difference — maybe next year?
Tim Timberlake.
Richmond.
