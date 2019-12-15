Treat a first responder
to a meal at the holidays
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The next time you are out to eat with family or friends, look around. If you see one of our local heroes — a first responder, a state trooper, a fire fighter, a police officer — taking time out of his or her busy day to grab a bite to eat, do something. When your server comes around to refill your coffee, tell her or him to put that hero’s tab on your bill and not to tell the first responder. Give the server this note to pass on to that special person: “Merry Christmas. God loves you. Have a great holiday.”
Oliver Hedgepeth.
North Chesterfield.
