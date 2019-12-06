COD

President Donald Trump and his administration have effectively left 700,000 poor Americans to go hungry. New work requirements for obtaining food assistance have been added and will effectively eliminate 700,000 Americans from receiving food benefits. Why? Because they are literally too poor to work. Not a thing, you say? Untrue. There are many people in Virginia, especially in rural areas, who are literally too poor to work, so apparently we will let them starve.

Let me explain. If you grow up in deprived circumstances, go to less than stellar schools, live out in the country and are too poor to own a car, exactly how can you get to a job that is 15 or 20 miles away so that you can qualify for food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)? I have worked a job requiring me to make home visits throughout rural Virginia, assisting families who have a child with a disability. I have seen for myself how most families strive to keep everyone in the family working, even if there is only one working vehicle for the entire family. There is effectively no public transit, so if you live 15 miles from the nearest Walmart (often the only place to get a job), you need to own a car to get to work.

So, in summary, if you are too poor to own a working vehicle, you are too poor to work, so the Trump administration will let you starve.

What kind of country do we live in where the wealthy get huge tax cuts, giant corporations pay no taxes and we cut food assistance to the very needy? Shame on anyone who supports this atrocious policy.

Mary Wood-Maloney.

Richmond.

