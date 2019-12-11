What has happened
to America’s liberties?
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
This certainly is a time of year when we all would do well to remember the word “lite” when it comes to our diets. Unfortunately it has pervaded our lives when attached to the word “liberty.” Increasingly, we are bombarded with news headlines highlighting words such as racism, hate speech, right wing, sexist, etc. as if the powers that be have sent judgment upon us.
Many of our neighbors, co-workers, friends and family are timid to speak openly as they are uncertain as to who they might offend. Is it not a right to have an opinion? Is it not a right to lead your life and conduct your business as you see fit? Are these rights not inherent with liberty? Our beginnings started with those who sought to get away from the overbearing lords of the Old World and risked life and limb to begin a better one on their own.
The concept of live and let live was once a common view as to how one conducted oneself in public. Today, this concept seems to be fading — or worse yet has already faded — from society. We are supposed to be living in a land of freedom and liberty, although in reality those concepts seem to be a scaled back versions — liberty-lite. If you jog your memory, you can probably remember hearing, people saying things such as: “I don’t agree with what you say but I will defend your right to say it.” In a lifetime we have gone from supporting such expressions to being controlled by a segment of society that does not allow you to speak your mind.
We would do well to remember the quote from George Orwell, “If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”
Jonathan Varnell.
Elm City, N.C.
Jonathan Varnell,
Oh Boo Hoo....You've not lost any freedoms.......You're free to spew any and all the vitriol and opinions you want....The thing now is people are not tolerant of racism and bigotry and will quickly use their free speech rights to call your BS out...Oh the horror
