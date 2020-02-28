Before heading to polls, become an informed voter
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
According to most polls, Bernie Sanders’ support to become the Democratic nominee for president is strong and growing because of his many promises such as “Medicare for All” and free college tuition. Although analysts have pointed out the cost of his proposals and the impact on the national debt, too few voters seem to be listening. Voters on March 3 would do well to be mindful of Milton Friedman’s admonition, “There’s no such thing as a free lunch,” as well as Margaret Thatcher’s observation that socialism ends when “you run out of other people’s money.”
Critics of Sanders compare his socialism to Russia and Venezuela, but those are the wrong models. After World War II, Britain turned to socialism for several decades. Its economy and general well-being deteriorated until Thatcher became prime minister and reversed course.
We shouldn’t want to go down the same road and make an already powerful government even more powerful. As Friedrich Hayek wrote in “The Road to Serfdom,” socialism inevitably leads to the loss of liberty and personal freedom, and the corrosive effects of increased government coercion. March 3 will show if Virginians understand that.
Bill O’Keefe.
Midlothian.
