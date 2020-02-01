City’s homeless deserve better treatment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
If a man or woman breaks a law in the city of Richmond and is incarcerated as his or her punishment, the city of Richmond has a legal obligation to provide him or her shelter from the weather, a bed off the floor on which to sleep, access to a shower and three healthy meals each day.
If a man or woman breaks no laws but becomes homeless in the city of Richmond and has nowhere to live, doesn’t the city of Richmond have, at the very least, a moral obligation to provide him or her shelter from the weather, a bed off the floor on which to sleep, access to a shower and three healthy meals each day?
Why does the city of Richmond choose to provide our homeless neighbors only a thin yoga mat on the floor to sleep on in the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter?
Why are inmates in the city Jail across the street from the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter provided better living conditions than those staying in the Cold Weather Overflow Shelter and in the 80-plus tents set up on the lawn behind it?
Why do inmates convicted of crimes have more civil rights than neighbors who have committed no crimes but are experiencing homelessness?
What crimes have our neighbors committed by being homeless that would cause them to be treated with less compassion, dignity and respect than murderers, rapists and thieves?
If a dog owner who leaves his dog outside overnight or during extreme weather conditions can be punished, who should be punished for leaving a fellow human being outside in those same conditions?
These same questions should be asked of the neighboring counties as well.
Bob Hummer,
Founder and Executive Director,Moments of Hope Outreach.
Studley.
