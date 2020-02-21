COD icon

Democrats must embrace true redistricting reforms

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a Democrat, I am extremely disappointed that House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and my delegate, Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, are not supporting constitution-based redistricting reform.

It was court-ordered maps to correct race-based gerrymandering that gave Democrats the majority in 2019. Now that we are in the majority, are we going to undermine democratic norms just like the Republicans did 10 years ago? Frankly, I do not trust that legislators can restrain themselves from tinkering with the maps without a constitutional restraint.

I believe that the issues we care about as Democrats will win on their merits with fairly drawn maps. If those maps are gerrymandered, then special interests will exercise disproportionate power with legislators comfortable in districts they’ve drawn themselves; legislators more interested in serving themselves than the people.

In the age of President Donald Trump, Democrats need to be strengthening our democracy, not resorting to the same anti-democratic tactics of Republicans and of Byrd Democrats in the Jim Crow era.

I am grateful for the many reforms the Democratic majority is advancing, but it’s time for real redistricting reform.

Glen Besa.

Chesterfield.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started