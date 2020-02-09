Diversity should serve
as strength for America
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Black History Month is observed in February every year to celebrate and honor the great contributions of African Americans to this country that belongs to us all.
This also serves as a reminder that our diversity should always serve as a strength for us. Our skin color, our faith or our origin should not matter and we should respect and honor one other based on what we stand for, our shared values and our contribution to the success of the country that we all call home. The holy Prophet Muhammad said, “God does not look upon your bodies and your outward appearance but He looks at your hearts.”
Shehla Ahmad.
Manassas.
