Electoral College saves voices of smaller states

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Joshua Pritikin’s recent Letter to the Editor pushing for Virginia to pass the the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, he actually makes the case for keeping the Electoral College rather than “reform” it. Our Founding Fathers wisely compromised with this method to protect the smaller states from the tyranny of the few more populous states (New York, Virginia and Massachusetts at the time). It still works today to prevent the largest states (California, Texas, New York and Ohio) from dominating and controlling national elections, thus preserving the greatest democratic republic for more than 200 years.

John Baltzegar.

Richmond.

