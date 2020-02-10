COD

Give all obituaries the respect they are due

Editor, Times Dispatch:

In reading the obituaries published daily in the Richmond Times-Dispatch, I see that most of the names are listed in alphabetical order, with some exceptions for print and page layout space. I encourage everyone to read the obituaries. An obituary is a final word or two that a person left to be read, or a family member included in a final memorial. Sometimes they are humorous or cleverly written, sometimes serious and heroic or humble. Most of the people in the obituaries are your community neighbors in the region. You might not know most of them; however, you might find a surviving family member that you do know in our small world. The tribute in an obituary can give a grieving family member a reason to smile.

Occasionally there is an obituary of one lone soul that, because of space reasons, will end up on a page alone. It almost always is a person with a last name that starts with a letter after “T.” I am sure those obituaries get missed by some readers. So I encourage readers to always turn the page to make sure the one lone soul at the back of the roll gets the same respect the others get.

Thomas Hughes.

Richmond.

