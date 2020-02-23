COD

Keep hands on the wheel, not on mobile devices

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I wholeheartedly support pending legislation that would prohibit the use of hand-held cellphones while driving. I see distracted drivers or drivers not in full command of their vehicles, cellphones in hand or at ear, nearly every day. Until about 20 years ago, we managed to live quite well without being in constant contact with others. Now we are literally dying because of it. If calling, texting, checking Facebook, etc., are perceived as a personal necessity, then the driver should pull off the road or get a hands-free device. We’ll all live longer and less stressful lives as a result.

Mary-Jacque Mann.

Henrico.

