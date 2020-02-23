Keep hands on the wheel, not on mobile devices
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I wholeheartedly support pending legislation that would prohibit the use of hand-held cellphones while driving. I see distracted drivers or drivers not in full command of their vehicles, cellphones in hand or at ear, nearly every day. Until about 20 years ago, we managed to live quite well without being in constant contact with others. Now we are literally dying because of it. If calling, texting, checking Facebook, etc., are perceived as a personal necessity, then the driver should pull off the road or get a hands-free device. We’ll all live longer and less stressful lives as a result.
Mary-Jacque Mann.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Bluetooth is your friend!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.