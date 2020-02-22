COD

Kudos to UR’s Mooney for his quiet dignity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let’s have a standing ovation for University of Richmond basketball coach Chris Mooney. For the man, more than the UR basketball coach, although the latter is deserving as well. A recent story by RTD sports writer John O’Connor about Mooney’s winning record this season recounts the 2019 billboard put up by Mooney’s critics. The coach offered no excuses, no one or ones blamed, no sharp verbal responses, but a quiet: “It was unpleasant.” Mooney’s players stood behind him in public platforms, and Mooney said, “That obviously meant more than the world to me.” What a gentleman. What an exemplar, not just for sports, but for life. That’s a “retort” truly worth celebrating. (This from an ardent VCU fan.)

William Blake.

Richmond.

Get Started