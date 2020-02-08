COD

Kudos to VCU for its Moore Street School plan

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Accolades go to Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) for its vision in trying to save the 1887 historic Moore Street School. VCU will convert the building to a VCU Child Development Center. This is a win-win for all. The center will serve 48 VCU employees’ children and, at no cost, 100 students from Carver and Gilpin Court. We have our fingers crossed that the Richmond Public Schools, the city of Richmond and VCU will approve the proposal.

Cabell Goolsby West.

Richmond.

