Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am in the tenth decade of my life, soon to be 97.
There isn’t much these days that excites me, such as the world news and global conflicts, the local squabbles about this and that. Murders and protests are now common events, so they are nothing new.
Every morning, seven days a week, by 5 a.m., I read the local newspaper online. I head to the obituaries first, and I read the contents of most of them in full. I am saddened when I read about young men and women, in the prime of their lives, who have died. But, who am I to question God’s will?
Then there are those folks who were my contemporaries.
Most of them I don’t know and have never heard of. There are some who I did know, although not intimately nor socially. I often remark to myself, “I didn’t know he/she was still living.”
When I read their obits, I would exclaim, “Wow! I didn’t know that!” I am often amazed to learn of their accomplishments in their lifetime, as well as their contributions to society.
It is a shame — a “shandeh” — we didn’t know about them while they were still among the living. Few, if any, will not toot their own horn. That I can readily appreciate. But wouldn’t it be nice to know and pay tribute to these people, who deserve it, while they are still alive?
I know there is not the remotest possibility of that happening. Few veterans speak about, or want to recall, their wartime experiences. Understandably, it is too painful for them to relive those times.
But I, for one, would like to know.
Malcolm R. Kallman.
Henrico.
