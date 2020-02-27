Minor course alterations would cost less, add value
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
A recent story in The Times-Dispatch contained comments from Belmont Golf Course’s neighbors objecting to renovation of a great and historic golf course. Though I am an outsider of the neighborhood, my interest stems from playing hundreds of rounds at this beautiful venue over the past 40 years. It seems that millions of dollars are itching to be poured into an unpopular project.
Consider Belmont going from an 18-hole regulation course to a 12-hole course, just to appease a handful of folks who’d like to shorten the game for whatever reason. Why not make available to them at a discounted rate, playing the first 12 holes, then going home, leaving the rest of us to play out the game as it was meant to be? Projected cost: $0.
Consider, also, the fortune ($750,000 from Henrico and $3.25 million from First Tee) to completely relocate and rebuild the tee boxes and greens while transforming the time-honored traditions of golf. Why not leave it entirely intact as is by simply adding in youth or junior tees somewhere beyond the lady’s tees? That should cost about $100 or so, covering the cost of a few blocks of wood and a couple quarts of paint. Who in the world would disagree with that? Where are the profiteers? Projected savings: $3,999,900.
Overpricing became apparent as Belmont was offering less than full service in exchange for full-service fees, i.e., the food service vendors often were closed at both the pro shop area and at the ninth green, overlooking a plentiful source of revenue. To condense the course into something of a sports park in the face of overwhelming opposition would be a thing we all would regret but once — and that would be continuously.
Mel Rice.
Mechanicsville.
