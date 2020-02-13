On ‘Peanuts’

and politicians

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

After watching and listening to the political events of last week, I have a strong belief that our government is being run by a bunch of 12-year-old wannabes. They remind me of the classic “Peanuts” characters. Here they are, in no particular order:

Lucy/Nancy Pelosi: She is bossy, fussy and crabby, with little interest in problems or solutions. Her primary goal is to pull the football away before Charlie Brown kicks it.

Linus/Mike Pence: Smart enough to lie low with a blanket. He can be a bit insecure. He often is forced to act as a part-time theologian and psychologist.

Pig Pen/Chuck Schumer: He makes everything dirty by walking into the room.

Violet/Elizabeth Warren: Violet was a bit snobby. Her appearances with the “Peanuts” gang slowly phased out with time, just like Warren’s campaign.

Peppermint Patty/Melania Trump: Has an unexplainable crush on Charlie Brown. She is the real leader of the “Peanuts” baseball team.

Schroeder/Bernie Sanders: It’s the hair.

Charlie Brown/Donald Trump: He is regarded as both a loser and a winner. Someone has to play the idiot who keeps trying to kick the football that Lucy/Nancy will pull away.

Snoopy/He’s a dog. However, he is the most thoughtful and mature of the group.

The Teacher/National Media: Wa wa wa wa wa wa wa.

Bill Wisegarver.

Chester.

