On ‘Peanuts’
and politicians
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
After watching and listening to the political events of last week, I have a strong belief that our government is being run by a bunch of 12-year-old wannabes. They remind me of the classic “Peanuts” characters. Here they are, in no particular order:
Lucy/Nancy Pelosi: She is bossy, fussy and crabby, with little interest in problems or solutions. Her primary goal is to pull the football away before Charlie Brown kicks it.
Linus/Mike Pence: Smart enough to lie low with a blanket. He can be a bit insecure. He often is forced to act as a part-time theologian and psychologist.
Pig Pen/Chuck Schumer: He makes everything dirty by walking into the room.
Violet/Elizabeth Warren: Violet was a bit snobby. Her appearances with the “Peanuts” gang slowly phased out with time, just like Warren’s campaign.
Peppermint Patty/Melania Trump: Has an unexplainable crush on Charlie Brown. She is the real leader of the “Peanuts” baseball team.
Schroeder/Bernie Sanders: It’s the hair.
Charlie Brown/Donald Trump: He is regarded as both a loser and a winner. Someone has to play the idiot who keeps trying to kick the football that Lucy/Nancy will pull away.
Snoopy/He’s a dog. However, he is the most thoughtful and mature of the group.
The Teacher/National Media: Wa wa wa wa wa wa wa.
Bill Wisegarver.
Chester.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Clever - and a little something for everybody...
props to Mr. Wisegarver.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.