Paid sick leave essential to protect employees
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
In Karen Michael’s labor law column in a recent Metro Business section, she urged employers to prepare for the potential impact that the spread of the coronavirus could have on Virginia’s workplaces. Although her points were useful, she neglected to recognize that employers must provide paid sick days for all employees.
Unfortunately, 41% of all private sector workers in Virginia have no paid sick days or paid time off. This creates a crisis for employees and their families who must choose between losing a day’s pay (therefore jeopardizing their financial security) and going to work sick. Not only do paid sick days support employees and their families, businesses stand to benefit as well. As employers know all too well, high turnover is a huge cost for employers, ranging from 16% to 200% of annual compensation.
Connecticut was the first state to pass a paid sick day standard in 2013. A survey of employers a year and a half after the law went into effect found that more than 75% of those surveyed supported the new paid sick days law. Furthermore, 47% of employers surveyed said the new law did not lead to an increase in costs.
The Virginia General Assembly is considering Senate Bill 481, introduced by Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, a modest proposal that would require all employers with 15 or more employees to provide up to 40 hours/five days of paid sick time.
This modest proposal would support workers, reduce the spread of routine colds and flus and better prepare businesses for deadly viruses like the coronavirus.
Amanda Silcox.
Paid Sick Day Campaign Coordinator,Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy.
Ms. Silcox overlooks the fact that many small businesses are already hard-pressed to provide jobs. Cramming more government mandates down their throats will neither serve them nor their employees whose jobs may well disappear in the face of more government mandates.
