Raising the minimum wage would raise up communities across the state
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Op-ed columnist Ward Tefft is right: Virginia needs a $15 minimum wage.
I’m not an economist, but I see firsthand every day that wealth is not trickling down from the top to working families like mine. It is hard to support your community when you’re barely surviving on poverty wages.
I’ve been a caregiver for my mother since 2006, largely because she is more comfortable with me than a stranger. Although I’m paid $9 an hour, it’s not enough to survive on, and there is a 40-hour cap on how many hours I’m compensated for.
Every month, I have to call the water or the gas company to get an extension or pay just part of what I owe. I can’t keep up with my bills, and I’m struggling to stretch my paycheck as far as it will go. But it doesn’t go very far. If I didn’t have my husband, I don’t know what I would do.
Raising the minimum wage would not only help our families, it would help every community.
When working people earn more money, we’re able to pay bills, buy houses, afford health care, invest in education and boost our local economy by supporting small businesses.
It’s time for Virginia’s lawmakers to stand with working families and our communities by raising the minimum wage to $15 for all Virginians.
Brenda Cosby Ruffin.
Richmond.
Some folks would benefit as the letter writer points out but the other side of the coin is fewer entry level jobs for teenagers and those looking to make a some part time money. It isn’t like all business owners can simply pay more and cut the profit margin they need to stay in business. If costs are forced to go up, prices go up.
Larry -- Bingo!! Hiking wages artificially will be a Faustian bargain at best. Assuming there would be no job losses at all, the sudden influx of new dollars into people's paychecks would feel great. However, the joy would be short-lived because that money will soon not go as far once a new equilibrium is attained & prices gradually rise accordingly.
So eliminating jobs raises up communities? IF you say so...
imagine having to pay a teenager with no skills / experience 15 bucks to flip burgers and fill dispensers. OR having to pay a novice landscaper 15 bucks an hour to tote bags / dig holes and spread mulch. OR having to pay an entry level security guard with no experience or credentials 15 bucks an hour to patrol a deserted site after hours. OR a contractor having to pay a rookie "gopher" 15 bucks an hour to learn how to lay bricks / stone / gravel / or operate heavy machinery.
Those who don't have to meet payrolls will not immediately see the debits incurred by arbitrary increases in wages. But entrepreneurs will have to cut positions and / or increase costs to consumers in order to meet said arbitrary standards.
Gee - when you put it THAT way.
It also will have the side effect of encouraging automation [i.e., self-service kiosks] and incite businesses to move more towards capital-intensive operations & become less labor-intensive.
Other outfits might find it more lucrative to hire more illegal aliens........who can be paid less than $15 per hour and/or "under the table" to keep costs low.
