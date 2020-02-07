Rampant consumerism is hurting the planet
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
By limiting unnecessary purchases and embracing minimalist ideals, the American consumer can be a powerful weapon to combat global pollution and climate change. Every day, Americans purchase millions of products at all hours, whether in-store or online, with greater ease of access than ever before, not really thinking about the consequences of that two-day shipping. Rampant consumerism has developed into an unhealthy habit that consumes the planet’s natural resources and keeps greenhouse gas emissions at alarming rates. Deforestation in the Amazon region of Brazil has reached its highest rate in more than a decade, according to data from Brazil’s National Institute for Space Research. This loss of rainforest likely is accelerating global warming.
Are all those consumer goods really worth it? Think about how many times throughout a week you actually use the items you buy. If you don’t plan to use items daily, consider limiting your purchases and adopting a more minimalist lifestyle. This doesn’t mean you need purge everything in your house. Just take a moment to focus on the things that you need — not want. Curbing that need-to-buy appetite can be part of the solution to saving our planet, along with large-scale policy shifts at the state and national levels to address climate change. Thinking minimally isn’t easy, but it’s something we all can do to have an impact while we press lawmakers to pass clean energy and conservation legislation.
Tiona McKinney.
Henrico.
Tiona McKinney - All good points. Another consideration, if people would consumed less and make what we have last longer, then we could reduce our personal indebtedness. What makes us such consumers, it is unhappiness or boredom or simply an individual lack of discipline?
