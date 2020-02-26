COD

Redistricting inaction

disappoints constituent

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

I am so disappointed by Democratic members of the General Assembly who are hesitating to pass the redistricting proposal that has been worked on for the past several years with public input and lots of hard work by legislators as well.

It was drawn up with such care and supported by so many of us as the right thing to do in order to take the party in power from gerrymandering districts to their advantage. It puts these important decisions in the hands of a bipartisan committee containing equal numbers of Democratic and Republican legislators, along with citizens from the community.

I hate to see my party come into dominance and then turn around and refuse to pass a bipartisan agreement worked out over several years to successfully handle this issue in a fair way. The recent RTD op-ed column by Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, answered very well the objections that are being raised about this proposal. I urge lawmakers to pass this important bill.

Emily Kimball.

Richmond.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.

To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.

Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.

Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started