Redistricting inaction
disappoints constituent
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
I am so disappointed by Democratic members of the General Assembly who are hesitating to pass the redistricting proposal that has been worked on for the past several years with public input and lots of hard work by legislators as well.
It was drawn up with such care and supported by so many of us as the right thing to do in order to take the party in power from gerrymandering districts to their advantage. It puts these important decisions in the hands of a bipartisan committee containing equal numbers of Democratic and Republican legislators, along with citizens from the community.
I hate to see my party come into dominance and then turn around and refuse to pass a bipartisan agreement worked out over several years to successfully handle this issue in a fair way. The recent RTD op-ed column by Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg, D-Henrico, answered very well the objections that are being raised about this proposal. I urge lawmakers to pass this important bill.
Emily Kimball.
Richmond.
There will be no Constitutional Amendment reenactment this year....maybe in 2030! The greedy new majority just couldn't help themselves and it goes to show in politics one side is as bad as the other! They will come up with some convoluted commission that is appointed by and beholding to them, pat themselves on the back and try to convince us it is for our own good!
Larry, shouldn’t we wait and see what this will look like before we condemn the Democrats? I too wish they had followed through, but I am not ready to nail them to the cross quite yet.
