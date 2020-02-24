Safe reporting law could help save lives
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Last year, more than 1,500 Virginians died of drug overdoses. Many of these deaths could have been avoided if emergency responders were called in time. However, under current law, both a witness calling for help and the person overdosing can be arrested and prosecuted while seeking emergency medical help, resulting in a tragic lack of action when every second counts.
It’s time to stop criminalizing those needing medical help. Senate Bill 667, a safe reporting law that passed the state Senate unanimously, addresses this health care emergency. Data shows that bystanders are three times more likely to call 911 when they know they are safe from prosecution. With SB 667, neither the individual calling for help nor the person experiencing an overdose will be arrested for purchase or possession of alcohol, controlled substances, marijuana or paraphernalia. Important to note, SB 667 neither changes nor restricts the use of evidence to investigate, arrest or prosecute others for crimes nor alters evidence handling procedures by law enforcement.
An overdose often motivates individuals with a substance use disorder to seek long-term recovery. Recovery community organizations, such as The McShin Recovery Resource Foundation, which employ an evidence-based, data-driven peer recovery model, are proven, cost-effective strategies to combat addiction.
As Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew stated in the Daily Press, “We’re not going to arrest our way out of [addiction].” He’s right; recovery is the solution. All delegates should support SB 667 and stop criminalizing those who need medical help.
Nathan Mitchell.
D. Harrison Thrift.
The McShin Recovery Resource Foundation,
Richmond.
