Scouting remains
a great program
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) is the largest scouting organization and probably one of the largest youth organizations in the United States, with about 2.3 million youth participants and about 1 million adult volunteers.
The stated mission of the BSA is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices during their lifetimes by instilling the values of the Scout Oath and Law in each participant. Youth are trained in responsible citizenship, character development and self-reliance through participation in a wide range of outdoor activities and through various educational programs.
On Feb. 1, 2019, the Boy Scouts of America officially renamed their flagship program, Boy Scouts, to Scouts BSA to reflect their change of policy in allowing young girls to join in separate, gender-specific troops.
In 1907, Robert Baden-Powell founded the scouting movement in Europe. In 1909, Chicago publisher W.D. Boyce, while visiting London, became lost on a foggy street. After an encounter with a Scout who stopped to help him, Boyce founded the Boy Scouts of America on Feb. 8, 1910, because of the experience.
I was told many years ago that when I achieved the Eagle Scout rank only a few Scouts would ever obtain this highest recognition. I can assure you that the skills learned in scouting could and do apply for future employment.
The scouting program has partnered with various community organizations, churches and service clubs in order to provide the needs of the scouting program to be made available for youth and families. Each chartered organization provides meeting places of BSA youth led by volunteer leaders. They agree to follow the basic policies as laid out by the BSA. These sponsoring organizations are considered to be the owner of these exciting youth programs.
Robert (“Bobby”) J. Spiers Jr.
Henrico.
