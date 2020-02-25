COD

Treasure intangible gift etched in memories

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How exciting it was to be driven into the city for a basketball game. I remember glimpsing my family in the stands. I recall our plain uniforms and fierce pride. I remember a hard-fought championship game and a happy group of sixth-grade boys.

Thirty years ago, parochial school basketball games were played at the Benedictine gym on North Belmont Avenue. Vic Dorr Jr.’s fitting farewell to the gym in Sunday’s RTD sparked more than a few pleasant memories for me.

Recently, we took our young son to a show at the Altria Theater for his birthday. When my wife explained that certain gifts cannot be held in hand, his sister astutely remarked in a 7-year old’s words that intangible gifts are instead etched in memory.

Our own personal histories, as inconsequential as they might seem, are written in the buildings, parks and streets of our city. We keep close those places sacred to us as individuals, wherever they might be, and when they close or move or change, we rightly celebrate them as gifts, received as remembrances. It seems part of what makes us human. For if we erase those disappearing places from the mind’s eye, we risk losing a piece of our very selves.

Louis Fierro.

Richmond.

