Historic Garden Week canceled due to COVID-19
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
The azaleas are blooming, the dogwoods have popped and in Richmond, the hostas have unfurled. Mother Nature is giving us a glorious show, but due to COVID-19, Historic Garden Week — the nation’s only statewide house and garden tour — will not occur this year.
The members of the Three Chopt, Boxwood, James River and Tuckahoe garden clubs have worked all year with the Historic Richmond Foundation and 15 generous homeowners to showcase central Virginia’s beauty and springtime blooms. Begun in 1929, this beloved tradition funds the restoration and preservation of historic public gardens throughout Virginia, including local projects at the Executive Mansion and St. John’s Mews, as well as a fellowship program in landscape architecture. Proceeds also have been used at Pocahontas and Bear Creek Lake state parks through a five-year centennial project with Virginia State Parks, which the Garden Club of Virginia, the event’s sponsor, helped to found.
Historic Garden Week has been canceled only two times: during World War II and now. This unprecedented decision brought dismay but also an even greater appreciation for our many partners. We have been touched by the countless letters we’ve received from supporters, many of whom converted ticket purchases to donations.
Historic Garden Week could not take place without the generosity of homeowners, sponsors and advertisers. We are so appreciative of these loyal stakeholders’ continued support and flexibility. While tours are canceled, the work of the Garden Club of Virginia continues year-round. We wanted to say thank you to everyone helping to ensure this is possible and to encourage the community to safely support locally owned businesses. They are our neighbors, our sponsors, our friends, our advertisers — and for nonprofit organizations, our lifeblood.
Alison Fauls, Cheryl Fockler, Jennifer Ball, Cheryl Miller and Trudy Porter,
Historic Garden Week RVA Tours Chairs.
