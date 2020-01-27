Alumni input essential
when telling UR’s story
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
As a University of Richmond alumnus and an African historian, I read with great interest the report on slave burial sites on campus, “Report on the Westham Burying Ground at the University of Richmond.”
University of Richmond President Ronald Crutcher considers the study a valuable tool to understand “a more inclusive university story.” I fully agree.
The primary investigators, historians Lauranett Lee and Shelby Driskill, show how University of Richmond authorities reacted when first learning of the existence of slave and ex-slave burial plots before 1914.
Some were troubled and embarrassed by the appalling carelessness in disturbing a burial ground. Others feared the cemetery might “upend major plans for development.”
The acreage in question was owned by several white proprietors who exploited enslaved African Americans to derive wealth from the area.
The perspectives of university officials a century ago should be situated in the historical context of their time. Their response upon hearing this information in the Jim Crow era was, of course, profoundly different from what UR is undertaking in 2020.
As Crutcher and UR’s board of trustees review options for an appropriate memorialization, I trust they will welcome diverse opinions into their deliberations.
When discussing this painful topic, I urge university officials to provide an environment where students, faculty and campus leaders “are free to speak up and challenge each other with sufficient viewpoint diversity, mutual understanding, and constructive disagreement.”
These are the principles enunciated by the online higher education group Heterodox Academy, of which Crutcher and I are both members.
Today, there are 50,000 Richmond alumni around the world. Their recollections about the education they received, going back to the 1950s, should be sought for inclusion in the current project to broaden memories and appreciate the evolving identity of our alma mater.
Charles Geshekter.
Chico, Calif.
