Bryan essay brought back memory of luxury flight
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Charles Bryan’s recent paean to the 747 brought back memories of my first flight on that aircraft.
When United Airlines machinists went on strike in 1979, it looked as if our family trip to Hawaii would be canceled. However, the night of the notification I reached the United Airlines reservation desk, and over the course of six hours, a diligent, persistent agent cobbled together an itinerary from our West Virginia home that included a return through Dallas on a Braniff 747.
Though I had originally purchased economy seats, the clerk booked us into first class for the nine-hour trip from Honolulu, emphasizing that in all likelihood we would be moved to the back of the plane. To our great surprise upon boarding, we discovered that every seat was filled and we would, indeed, be flying in first class.
We also learned that we were on the plane designated 747 Braniff Place, “The Most Exclusive Address in the Sky.”
Beef Wellington and baked Alaska highlighted the evening meal in opulent surroundings. Then friendly attendants “tucked” us in with warm blankets and soft pillows for the smooth overnight flight. Our 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter sat in front of us and luxuriated in their spacious leather seats.
As we emerged from the garish orange plane, I knew that would not be my last flight on a 747. Though I have since flown on 747s to and from six continents and across North America, none of those flights has been as memorable as my first on Braniff.
Brian Regrut.
Midlothian.
