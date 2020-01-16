Doctors at hospitals not always on same plan
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
There is no doubt that health care in America is broken. Medical bankruptcy is rising as consumers struggle against the high cost of care. This dilemma has impacted my family.
Our daughter suffered with hyperemesis her entire pregnancy. This necessitated multiple trips to the emergency room and several in-patient hospitalizations. Despite going to hospitals in her insurance network, she was blindsided by surprise billing. She went to the emergency rooms at Chippenham and Johnston-Willis hospitals 33 times, and every time she was treated by physicians employed through Emergency Coverage Corp., which does not accept her insurance. The hospital did not inform her that she would be receiving care from out-of-network providers. Fortunately, the in-network services were covered 100% by her insurance, and her insurance paid what they deemed allowed amounts. However, she has astronomical medical debt for which she was not prepared.
Virginia has no law against surprise billling. The General Assembly must address this in order to protect consumers.
Betty Greer Caldwell.
North Chesterfield.
