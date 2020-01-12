Don’t jump to conclusion
before facts are known
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Too often, the public makes a knee-jerk decision about what they hear or read, without waiting for all the pertinent facts.
Too often the source is too quick to lay blame based on what they heard, or without checking the reliability of that source.
This leads to false impressions about what really happened, which become hard to correct.
A good example is the recent Ukraine International Airline tragedy. After careful thought, sorting out what we actually know and what actually did happen, the shift in cause or blame gradually begins to make sense. However, nothing is conclusive yet.
This is more like a “Shoot first and ask questions later” scenario. Let’s be patient before forming a opinion or making a decision. Get all the facts and then you will be able to make a reasonably intelligent diagnosis.
Our medical doctors don’t operate because they think they know what is wrong — they take multiple tests and carefully review each of them before making the decision how to proceed. We should do the same before we lay blame falsely.
In the meantime — right, wrong or indifferent — my heart goes out to the victims of this tragic event and their families.
Malcolm R. Kallman.
Henrico.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.