Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Everything on my Christmas list was delivered. Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget, Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine and Reps. Rob Wittman, Elaine Luria, Bobby Scott, Donald McEachin, Denver Riggleman, Abigail Spanberger, Don Beyer, Jennifer Wexton and Gerry Connolly all helped to fill the list with financial gifts that will impact water quality for all of Virginia and I am deeply grateful for their efforts. My wish list was not just met but the funding exceeded my wildest expectations.
The significant gains realized on the James River and the Chesapeake Bay and their tributaries can continue toward reaching their goals by the 2025 deadline thanks to funding $182 million to the Stormwater Local Assistance Fund to reduce polluted runoff from developed areas. The $120 million for wastewater treatment plant upgrades will reduce sewage pollution across the commonwealth. A much needed agricultural cost-share program to assist farmers in livestock exclusion fencing and other practices will receive $90 million. Oyster restoration and replenishment will receive $18 million and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality’s effectiveness will be strengthened by $25 million to protect water and air. The Chesapeake Bay Program will receive an increase of $12 million for restoration projects that drive nutrient reductions.
We owe a great debt to our governor, senators and representatives for the gift of clean water. I thank them from the depths of our rivers, streams and bays. Now with my list fulfilled financially, is it too much to ask for a brief warm spell? I want to load up my canoe and head down the James River in anticipation of how much better the Chesapeake and James are going to be by 2025.
Daphne Cole.
Blackstone.
