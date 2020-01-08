Government must balance rights of one vs. many
In Clark Glave’s recent Letter to the Editor, “Bill of Rights makes plain what government can’t do,” he expresses a view held by many: “That we have a right to live our own lives … without interference or confiscation from any government.” As local, state and the national governments have struggled to interpret and apply the Bill of Rights to real-life questions, they have found it to be anything but “simple and unambiguous,” as Glave maintains. Why? Because government clearly has the responsibility to balance the rights of one individual against the interest of another, and against the well-being of the community.
We citizens, through our representatives, have rightly limited many of the “rights” guaranteed in the Bill of Rights. We do not accept that slander or incitement to violence is protected free speech. We do not deem child pornography or false advertising to be the price of freedom of the press. The right of parents to deny their children medical treatment on religious grounds is limited and the right to assemble is subject to time and place restrictions. The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld a myriad of local and state laws limiting the right to bear arms.
Conservatives also contend that the Constitution grants Congress only a few specific, enumerated powers. This view ignores the implied powers that flow from the “necessary and proper” clause (Article 1, Section 8). Congress has made full use of these powers in an attempt to meet the needs of the people in a rapidly changing society and generally, the courts have upheld their actions.
We citizens should monitor and critique how government at all levels upholds the principles established in our Constitution. To do this responsibly, it is necessary to learn a bit about the evolution of U.S. constitutional law.
The problems arise when too many people believe that it is "necessary and proper" for the federal government to be everything to all people. If that is truly an open-ended way for Congress to do whatever it wants, then why have a Constitution at all? Why bother with the Tenth Amendment (or the rest of the Bill of Rights)? Just rule by legislative fiat and be done with it.
