New gun laws might
make things worse
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Philosopher George Santayana wrote that those who don’t learn history are doomed to repeat it. In 1920, the United States attempted to remove the societal evils of alcohol by enacting Prohibition. An abysmal failure, it was repealed in 1933. While failing to control alcohol, it did create several other problems. Many Americans went from law-abiding citizens to criminals with its enforcement and organized crime created a lucrative black market for what was once a legal product.
If Virginia adopts the gun control measures proposed by Democrats in this year’s General Assembly, we could be headed down the same path. With the whisk of a pen, millions of law-abiding Virginia gun owners could become felons overnight for simply owning certain firearms. The criminal element will create an underground market for guns, which will create more work for law enforcement. It will deprive legal firearms dealers of customers and state and local governments of tax revenue. Does anyone believe that drug dealers, gang members and robbers will register or turn in their weapons as will be required by these new laws? These new regulations will only deprive Virginians of their right to defend themselves and their families.
Little to nothing has been done to prevent the mentally ill getting access to guns. The Virginia Tech shooter purchased his weapons legally after passing a background check, despite a history of mental illness. Virginia must address this and other issues concerning mental health and firearms.
Many proponents of gun control have gone on record as supporters of the Second Amendment and stated that they have no wish to take guns away from law-abiding citizens. Yet, if proposed legislation is enacted, that is exactly what will happen. The old saying that the road to hell is paved with good intentions is true. Could Virginia be headed down that road?
Randy Hall.
Beaverdam.
