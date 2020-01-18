Gun turmoil back home concerns soldier overseas
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
To say it is distressing to read of a possible constitutional crisis in my home state while serving overseas would be a gross understatement. I understand our legislature will consider a number of bills relating to firearms liberty. Though I have read through these bills, I will neither defend nor detract specific bills here, but rather caution lawmakers as they move forward in deliberations: Rise from your partisan trenches, abandon personal fears and stay true to the great tradition that is Virginia. We are the cradle of American liberty; as Virginia goes, so goes the nation. While not all of us have a front-row seat to what is sure to be a historic General Assembly session, all of us will live under the laws produced. To quote another solider of Virginia, Gen. George Washington: “When we assumed the Soldier, we did not lay aside the Citizen.”
When we get back home, we expect to find the same liberties we left home to defend, just as we left them, intact. Members of the General Assembly, like members of the armed forces, take a solemn oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States. Here on freedom’s frontier, we are faithfully executing our oath. Are those in Richmond doing the same?
Joshua T. Puccio.
Blairs.
