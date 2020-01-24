COD

Honoring King’s bravery in the face of violence

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

State Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, truly is one of the gems of our state legislature, but she is wrong about one thing: To say Martin Luther King Jr. was not intimidated by threats, anger or shows of force is to diminish his amazing courage and accomplishments.

Yes, he was intimidated. He was afraid. Who would not be scared when faced with snarling German shepherds, high-pressure water hoses and armed men with blind hate in their hearts and the law of the land behind them?

King feared not only for himself, but also for the legion of other brave people who walked with him and for whom he felt responsible. It’s easy to be brave when you think nothing will happen to you. But when physical harm is almost assured, it takes guts to move forward.

We honor King not because he was unintimidated but because he was afraid and was still willing to put his life on the line to combat the systemic racism that plagued our country.

Tom Kazas.

Richmond.

